Start your engines: The Cleveland Auto Show is back in town

Posted 11:11 am, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:13AM, February 21, 2019

Ford Mustangs at the Cleveland Auto Show (Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8 News)

CLEVELAND- Whether you are in the market for a new set of wheels or just love to dream of driving a souped-up vehicle, you can check out the latest and greatest when it comes to automobiles at the Cleveland Auto Show.

The Cleveland Auto Show kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. and goes until March 3.

Prices range from $14 for adults, $12 for preteens ( 7-12,) $12 seniors (62+,) and kids 6 and under are free.

There are daily themes/attractions for the Cleveland Auto Show including, Family Day, Heroes Day,   appearances by Collin Sexton and Cleveland LB Schobert & OL Bitonio and a vehicle giveaway contest.



