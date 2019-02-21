‘Sickening and reprehensible’: South Carolina police charge mom, boyfriend for torturing children

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A mother and her live-in boyfriend are facing multiple charges after the pair is accused of torturing her children.

Details about the case were shared on the Greenville Police Department’s Facebook page.

According to investigators, Sabrina Emerick did nothing to stop Robert Saladaga from abusing the five-year-old and seven-year-old.

***Warning: the information below may be disturbing to some readers***

Investigators said on multiple occasions, Saladaga would hold a pillow over one of the victim’s faces until the child couldn’t breathe.

He also allegedly shot one of the children in the foot with a bb gun, rubbed a hot pepper on one of the victim’s private areas as punishment for urinating on the couch while sleeping, and rubbed hot sauce on one of the victim’s faces, causing the child to vomit.

“Heinous crimes against children are some of the most difficult cases we investigate,” said Lt. Jason Rampey of GPD’s Criminal Investigations Division. “The horrific stories of abuse endured by these children are sickening and reprehensible. As such, the children have been removed from this abusive environment for their safety and well-being.”

Saladaga and Emerick were both charged with Unlawful Neglect of a Child and two counts of Cruelty to Children (Torture, Deprivation). Saladaga was additionally charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature.

Saladaga was given a $25,000 bond and Emerick a $10,000 bond. Both posted bail and were released from jail.

As a condition of bond, Saladaga is required to wear electronic monitoring and have no contact with the children.