Quicken Loans Arena welcomes popular local brewery to new south neighborhood

Posted 4:41 pm, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 04:43PM, February 21, 2019

(WJW Photo)

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are welcoming a local brewery to the new south neighborhood at Quicken Loans Arena.

Officials held a “First Tap Toast” to celebrate the grand opening of Saucy Brew Works, one of the city’s most popular breweries, at the Q Thursday afternoon.

Saucy Brew Works is the first occupant to the Q’s south neighborhood.

Officials also provided a first look at the soon-to-be completed south neighborhood which was an integral part of the Q Transformation design.

