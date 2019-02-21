× Quicken Loans Arena welcomes popular local brewery to new south neighborhood

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are welcoming a local brewery to the new south neighborhood at Quicken Loans Arena.

Officials held a “First Tap Toast” to celebrate the grand opening of Saucy Brew Works, one of the city’s most popular breweries, at the Q Thursday afternoon.

Saucy Brew Works is the first occupant to the Q’s south neighborhood.

Officials also provided a first look at the soon-to-be completed south neighborhood which was an integral part of the Q Transformation design.

