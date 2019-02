CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police are asking for help identifying two men who broke into a local food market.

According to a Facebook post by the Second District Community Relations Committee, it happened at Cleveland Food Market, 5601 Clark Ave., on Feb. 19

Two men forced open the security gate and store door and stole cigarettes.

Surveillance images were captured of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218.