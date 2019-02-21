× Police: Customer throws hot coffee on McDonald’s employee

CLEVELAND-Cleveland police are investigating an assault on a McDonald’s employee.

Officers were called to the McDonald’s on Clark Avenue on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. for reports that a customer threw coffee into an employee’s face.

The victim told police the suspect pulled up to her window and she handed him a tray of two large hot cups of coffee. She looked up at the order screen and noticed he only ordered one cup of coffee. When she asked him for a receipt to verify his order, the man reportedly laughed and stated he did order 2 cups. When the victim asked again for a receipt, the suspect reportedly got out of his car, threw the two cups of hot coffee in her face and took off.

The victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center’s burn unit for treatment to her neck and shoulder.

Police were able to identify the suspect from his license plate captured on McDonald’s security cameras.

The case has now been turned over to the Cuyahoga County prosecutor.