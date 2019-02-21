Painesville Judge Michael Cicconetti, known for creative sentences, to retire this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE, Ohio-- The judge known for his creative sentences is set to retire soon.

Painesville Municipal Court Judge Michael Cicconetti announced he will retire in 2019.

Some of Judge Cicconetti's most creative sentences include a man sentenced to mow grass with a manual mower after he used a lawnmower to mow obscenities into a school lawn.

In another case, a man was convicted of stealing a life ring from the Lake Metroparks. He faced time in jail, but Judge Cicconetti sentenced him to hand out fliers that have information on what to do if you see someone drowning.

In another one of his most talked-about sentences, Cicconetti told a man he would have to scoop out pens at the Lake County Fair. The man, in this case, was found guilty of criminal mischief after a night with friends that included him tipping over a porta potty, and knocking down a WiFi bridge.

Judge Cicconetti compared the man's actions to those of an animal. "You act like an animal, you're going to take care of animals. You can go (to the Lake County Fair) with the horses and goats and cows and pigs and sheep and after the fair you can shovel out their crap after the 4H leaves the pens," the judge told him.

The judge's official last day has not yet been set.

