Ohio girl passes away one day after she was diagnosed with strep throat, flu

MASON, Ohio — A Warren County fourth grader passed away after being diagnosed with with strep throat and influenza.

According to Mason City Schools, Sable Gibson was diagnosed with strep throat and influenza on Tuesday morning, which led to cardiac arrest that afternoon.

Sable reportedly passed away from strep throat and influenza Wednesday, just one day after her diagnosis.

Sable was the youngest of the Gibson’s children.

“Please join us in keeping the Gibson family in our daily thoughts and prayers as they navigate these very difficult days,” the school district said on Facebook. Adding, “We also lift up all of Sable’s classmates, teachers and support staff.”

The school reportedly provided additional counselors Thursday to work with any student who “may need help processing,” saying, “it’s moments like these that we come together as a community to walk alongside one another and care for each other.”

The district said in another post that the Gibson family is grateful for the community’s out pour of love and support.

Sable’s funeral will be held on Saturday.

