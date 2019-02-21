Nationwide warrant issued for Tuscarawas County man wanted for attempted murder

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY-The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help tracking down a suspect wanted on several charges including attempted murder.

A felony warrant has been issued for Ian Cultrona. Cultrona is charged with attempted murder, aggravated robbery with a firearm, felonious assault, and conspiracy from an incident that occurred in Newcomerstown in 2018.

Cultrona appeared in court in January and was released on bond with a GPS device attached to his ankle. The device has since been removed and his whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 330-339-2000.