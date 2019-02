Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amanda Berry and FOX 8 are working together to help bring missing people home and reunite them with family.

John Lajewski, 71, hasn't been seen since Christmas Day 2016.

HIs family says his house is empty and his phone was disconnected.

John is 5'7" and weighs 170 pounds.

If you know anything that can help bring John home please call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

