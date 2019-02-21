LeBron James’ Space Jam 2 hitting theaters 2021

LOS ANGELES — Mark your calendars! SpringHill Entertainment has announced the release date for Space Jam 2.

LeBron James and his company, SpringHill Entertainment, signed a film deal with Warner Bros. back in July 2016. Now, the film has a set release date.

The film featuring LeBron James and Looney Tunes favorites, Lola and Bugs Bunny, is set to hit theaters July 16, 2021.

The 1996 Space Jam earned $230.4 million and starred Michael Jordan along side other Looney Tunes cartoon characters.

