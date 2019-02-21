LeBron James’ Space Jam 2 hitting theaters 2021

Posted 9:35 pm, February 21, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES — Mark your calendars! SpringHill Entertainment has announced the release date for Space Jam 2.

LeBron James and his company, SpringHill Entertainment, signed a film deal with Warner Bros. back in July 2016. Now, the film has a set release date.

The film featuring LeBron James and Looney Tunes favorites, Lola and Bugs Bunny, is set to hit theaters July 16, 2021.

The 1996 Space Jam earned $230.4 million and starred  Michael Jordan along side other  Looney Tunes cartoon characters.

Continuing coverage, here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.