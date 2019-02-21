I-Team video: See how security breach happened at Hopkins Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I-Team has now obtained video showing how a suspected drunk driver ended up on the airfield at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Video just released by City Hall to the I-Team shows a driver barreling through a security fence and out into the restricted area. The video clip does not show what happened after the car went through the fence, but a police report show the driver drove onto the airfield. No one at the airport noticed.

A private security guard at the I-X Center ultimately called police nearly an hour later saying the driver had crashed in the I-X Center parking lot.

A 911 call also just released shows even the guard who made the 911 call was confused. Saying he had been told a driver had crashed, but he had no idea how that driver had gotten in to the I-X Center parking lot.

The Transportation Security Administration says the driver only drove in the restricted area for two minutes. But again, no one at the airport had even noticed what happened. Now the city is doing an internal investigation.

Daniel Allen is facing criminal charges for driving drunk and more. His case is heading to Cuyahoga County Court.

