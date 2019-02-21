‘I have zero regrets’: Photographer mom uses pizza to celebrate baby boy’s monthly milestones

A mom’s series of photos of her little boy is going viral after she came up with a brand new way to celebrate his monthly milestones.

Cafe Mom says photographer Dani Leigh said she knew she wanted to do monthly photos for her son, Lorenzo, after “abandoning” the project with her first son.

“When brainstorming with my mom, Lorenzo’s Grammy, she said that I really should do something Italian as an ode to his name,” Leigh, of Dani Leigh Photography, told Cafe Mom. “I had tossed around a few ideas but ultimately decided if we were going to do this right, we may as well also get dinner out of it each month. Pizza seemed like the best idea.”

She said she knew her family would have to vary the pizza flavors month by month, so they went down the menu and chose what their 3-year-old would like.

She said she is very happy with the final result and the fact that she stuck with the project for an entire year.

“It isn’t a giant commitment to get pizza once a month, but to then lay out the paper, ask the pizza place for a new pizza box because my 3 year old touched it with his greasy fingers every few months, get Lorenzo to sit still, and then to get my husband to dance like a fool to make him chuckle, it did take a lot of effort on what was usually already a stressful day. I have zero regrets though and am so excited to print it for a wall in our home.”

