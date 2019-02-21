‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Jordan Evans

Powerful messages from students across Northeast Ohio as we celebrate Black History Month.

Here is Jordan Evans' message:

"I am Dr. King's dream because I am vocal and a leader.
I take pride in everything I say, every time I open my mouth.
I am a leader and set examples for what I do every day.
Like Dr. King said, "A genuine leader is not a searcher for consensus, but a molder of consensus." 
I live his dream to be successful in whatever I do -- to take my community to a better place, to be myself no matter what happens. 
After all, it was Dr. King who said, "I will not be intimidated;  I will not be harassed. I will not be silent -- and I will be heard."
I am Jordan Evans.
I will be iconic and take this city to a new depth, and make my name, a household name."

