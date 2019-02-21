Hair cuts for a good cause: Annual St. Baldrick’s Fundraiser held in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — It’s that time of year again. Northeast Ohioans are shaving their heads for a good cause.

The annual St. Baldrick’s Fundraiser was held Thursday at Beverage Distributors on King Avenue in Cleveland.

All participants get their head shaved at to support children battling cancer.

35 people have signed up to participate in the fundraiser.

The event began at 4 p.m. and will continue until all heads are shaved.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation works with leading doctors to determine the most promising research and creates funding priorities to make the greatest impact for children battling cancer.