Governor’s proposed gas tax increase to be formally released

Posted 8:55 am, February 21, 2019, by


COLUMBUS, Ohio— Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's administration is expected to formally announce his recommendation for increasing the state gas tax by 18 cents a gallon to address a revenue shortfall in spending for maintaining roads and bridges.

The Republican governor said Wednesday in a radio interview on WTAM in Cleveland that his proposal will be included in the transportation budget to be submitted to legislators Thursday.

The director of the state Department of Transportation is expected to provide more details when he testifies Thursday before the state House Finance Committee. Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks has said Ohio's road maintenance and infrastructure are facing an "impending crisis" unless more funding is provided for those types of projects.

The transportation budget requires approval from the Legislature.

