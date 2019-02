CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former Cuyahoga County Auditor Frank Russo‘s prison sentence was reduced from 22 years to 14 years in federal court Thursday.

Russo was originally sentenced to the 22-year prison term in 2013 for his role in a county corruption scandal.

He later agreed, while behind bars, to testify against former county Commissioner Jimmy Dimora and others to get a lighter sentence.

