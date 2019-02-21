Flu Fears: Canton Health Department restricts visitors to area hospitals
CANTON- With the flu season hitting people in Northeast Ohio hard, the Canton City Health Department is putting restrictions on hospital visitors as a precaution.
Stark County hospitals Mercy Medical Center, Aultman Hospital and Aultman Alliance Community Hospital are implementing flu visitation restrictions.
Here are the rules until further notice to protect visitors and patients:
- Visitors under the age of 14 are not allowed to enter the patient care areas to visit patients.
- All visitors must clean their hands with soap and water or alcohol sanitizer before and after visiting patients
- Visitors who have the flu or cold-like symptoms ( fever, cough, body aches, sneezing or runny nose) are asked not to visit patients until you are well
- Visitors are reminded to please cover their coughs and sneezes
40.798947 -81.378447