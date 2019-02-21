× Flu Fears: Canton Health Department restricts visitors to area hospitals

CANTON- With the flu season hitting people in Northeast Ohio hard, the Canton City Health Department is putting restrictions on hospital visitors as a precaution.

Stark County hospitals Mercy Medical Center, Aultman Hospital and Aultman Alliance Community Hospital are implementing flu visitation restrictions.

Here are the rules until further notice to protect visitors and patients:

Visitors under the age of 14 are not allowed to enter the patient care areas to visit patients.

All visitors must clean their hands with soap and water or alcohol sanitizer before and after visiting patients

Visitors who have the flu or cold-like symptoms ( fever, cough, body aches, sneezing or runny nose) are asked not to visit patients until you are well

Visitors are reminded to please cover their coughs and sneezes

**Continuing coverage on the flu here**