× First pediatric flu death reported in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND –The Cleveland Department of Public Health is reporting the first flu-associated pediatric death in Northeast Ohio.

A 13-year-old girl passed away from the illness. This is the second youth who died in Ohio. A 3-year-old boy from Highland County in Southwest Ohio also died as a result of the flu.

So far this season, there have been 246 flu-associated hospitalizations reported in the City of Cleveland and 11 influenza-related deaths.

The Cuyahoga Department of Health said in a release, flu activity traditionally begins to increase in October and can last as late as May, with cases typically peaking between December and February.

Symptoms of flu can include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills, and fatigue.

**More stories on the flu here**