Elderly Akron woman's car hit by stray bullets; police searching for suspects

AKRON-Akron police are searching for the person responsible for firing shots, striking an elderly woman’s car.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Thurmont Road.

A 70-year-old woman was driving from Westvale Avenue when she was struck by stray bullets. The woman went home and called police.

Witnesses told police they spotted a silver Toyota Camry and a silver pickup fleeing the area shortly after the shots were heard.

Four homes were also hit during the shootout and multiple shell casings were discovered by officers called to the scene.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490.