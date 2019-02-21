Drug possession charge against Browns’ Antonio Callaway dropped

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 15: Antonio Callaway #11 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball after making a catch against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on December 15, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

A drug possession charge against Cleveland Browns’ Antonio Callaway has been dropped.

According to court records out of Berea, Callaway pleaded guilty to speeding, and driving with a suspended license. He received a one-year monitored probation.

He was ordered to pay fines totaling about $800.

This stems from a Strongsville traffic stop in August in which, according to a police report, officers said they found a small amount of marijuana under the driver’s seat.  At the time, he was cited for possession of marijuana but, once again, that charge has been dropped.

The Cleveland Browns picked Callaway in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

