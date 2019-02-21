Dogs stolen from Cleveland yard returned home unharmed

Posted 6:15 pm, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 06:21PM, February 21, 2019

CLEVELAND -- An owner of three blue nose pit bulls says the dogs have been returned after they were taken from her yard in Cleveland.

Wednesday, Capree Jenkins told FOX 8 she let the trio outside to use the bathroom and the next thing she knew, they were gone.

Surveillance video from a neighbor captured a dark colored SUV with tinted windows lurking around the neighborhood. One of the passengers was heard calling out to the dogs several times. The dogs then run up to the vehicle. They initially refused to get in, but their owners believe the suspects then used food to lure them into the back seat of the SUV before driving away.

The Jenkins family said if their pets were returned unharmed, they would ask no questions.

The owner told FOX 8 Thursday that's exactly what happened -- the three dogs were returned home, unharmed.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.