What a difference 24 hours makes. This morning we are experiencing drier, milder conditions than Wednesday's wintry mix.

The high winds will die down later today, making for a pleasant and quiet afternoon.

We can expect partly sunny conditions with highs reaching 40-42.

Tonight temperatures will range around 25.

The weekend will be a different story, as a warm front arrives.

