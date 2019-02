FARGO, N.D. — A school custodian is being thanked by strangers from across the country after he rescued a bunny that was buried in several feet of snow.

According to KVLY, the rescue was caught on camera and has been shared thousands of times on social media.

The TV station said workers at Fargo High School had cleared snowed off the roof and it must have trapped the bunny down below.

The video shows the custodian quickly shoveling a pathway for the bunny, who then hops to freedom.