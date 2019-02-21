Crews battle blaze at East Cleveland home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND -- Crews are on scene in East Cleveland fighting a house fire.

Officials said the blaze erupted at a home on East 125th Street and Chesterfield Avenue, just over the East Cleveland border.

Officials say the fire extended to a neighboring house.

East Cleveland fire told FOX 8 that a woman received a knock on her door in the 1100 block of East 125th Street, alerting her that a nearby vacant house was on fire.

That woman reportedly evacuated her home.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said no one saw anything or smelled any gas before the fire began. Records reportedly stated that all utilities to the home were turned off.

Crews from Cleveland, East Cleveland and Cleveland Heights fire departments worked together to fight the blaze.

According to East Cleveland fire, this is the third time this house has been on fire over the past few years. The house has reportedly been vacant during all incidents.

Officials are continuing their investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.