Cavaliers send Suns to franchise-record 16th straight loss

CLEVELAND— Cedi Osman scored 19 points, Kevin Love had 16 points and 11 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers sent the Phoenix Suns to a franchise-record 16th straight loss, 111-98 on Thursday night.

NBA-worst Phoenix (11-49) topped the record of 15 set March 2- April 1, 2018. The Suns’ last victory was Jan. 12 over Denver.

Devin Booker scored 30 points for Phoenix, and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 23. The Suns have allowed at least 110 points in each game of the losing streak.

Love played 22 minutes in his third game since returning from foot surgery and was 6 of 13 from the field. He played nearly 16 minutes Feb. 21 against New York and sat out the final game before the All-Star break against Brooklyn two days later.

The Cavaliers plan to steadily increase Love’s minutes over the next several games as he rebuilds his stamina after missing over 50 games because of the surgery in November.

Ante Zizic had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland trailed 72-71 late in the third quarter before taking control with a 12-0 run. The Cavaliers scored 34 points in the fourth quarter, leading by as much as 17.

TIP-INS

Suns: F T.J. Warren (sore right ankle) missed his 11th straight game. He worked out at Quicken Loans Arena but has not progressed beyond shooting drills. … Interim co-general manager James Jones accompanied the team to Cleveland. He spent the final three seasons of his career with the Cavaliers and was a member of their 2016 NBA championship squad.

Cavaliers: Love picked up four fouls in the first half. …. F Tristan Thompson (sore left foot) practiced Wednesday, but missed his 14th straight game.

LOOKING AHEAD

Cleveland (13-46) has the second-worst record in the East. Both teams are in line for a prime spot in the May 14 draft lottery. The league’s three worst teams will have a 14 percent chance for the first pick in the draft and a chance to take Duke star Zion Williamson.

UP NEXT

Suns: At Atlanta on Saturday night.

Cavaliers: Host Memphis on Saturday night.

