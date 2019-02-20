Woman accused of giving alcohol to 17-year-old boy who later jumped out of moving vehicle and died

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities say a woman was arrested and charged in connection with the investigation into a teen’s death in October.

According to a press release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, on October 8, 2018, the sheriff’s office and the Coventry Fire Department responded to 911 calls about a person who was struck in the southbound lanes of I-77 in Coventry Township.

Deputies located a 17-year-old boy in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said investigators determined that Rachelle Bruce, 27, provided alcohol to the teen earlier in the evening while at a party in Akron.

As Bruce was driving the teen home on I-77, the 17-year-old became upset because he didn’t want to leave the party, the press release states.

The sheriff’s office said he jumped out of the moving vehicle and was struck by several vehicles traveling on the roadway.

On February 14, 2019, Bruce was arrested and charged with endangering children.