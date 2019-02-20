Willoughby Police: Student didn’t mean anything by threat to shoot up middle school

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Police will provide extra coverage at Willoughby Middle School Thursday after a student made threats, which police say he didn’t mean anything by, to “shoot up the school.”

Willoughby police said on Facebook that a student made threats Wednesday that he was going to blow up the school.

The student was reportedly interviewed by police and stated he doesn’t like school and didn’t mean anything by his statement. Police said they have no reason to believe otherwise.

The student is currently in Lake County Detention Center.

However, police will provide extra coverage at the middle school Thursday.