Walmart hosting weekend ‘Baby Savings Day’ at stores across country

Posted 11:47 am, February 20, 2019, by

Oh baby!

Walmart  is having in-store events at stores all over the country this weekend specifically for babies!

According to a release, participating stores will have a Baby Savings Day from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday where parents can demo baby gear, talk to specialists and have a chance to take home lots of samples and coupons.

Select car seats, crib mattresses and other baby items will be on rollback in stores and online. 

For a complete list of participating stores, click here. 

There are already some baby deals happening. They’ll last through Feb. 28.

