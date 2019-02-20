Walmart hosting weekend ‘Baby Savings Day’ at stores across country

Oh baby!

Walmart is having in-store events at stores all over the country this weekend specifically for babies!

According to a release, participating stores will have a Baby Savings Day from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday where parents can demo baby gear, talk to specialists and have a chance to take home lots of samples and coupons.

Select car seats, crib mattresses and other baby items will be on rollback in stores and online.

There are already some baby deals happening. They’ll last through Feb. 28.

