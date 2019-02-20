× Troopers seize $27,500 worth of marijuana, hashish and THC in Wood County

Wood County, Ohio–A Michigan man and woman have been charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana after a traffic stop in Wood County.

On February 16 around 7 p.m., troopers stopped the vehicle for speeding on Interstate 75. While talking with the driver and the passenger, troopers detected an odor of raw marijuana and observed it in plain view.

According to authorities, 9 pounds of marijuana edibles, 26 mason jars of THC Kool-Aid, 92 THC vape cartridges and 15 grams of hashish wax were seized during the traffic stop.

The drug paraphernalia was worth $27,500.

Natasha Graham, 35, of Waterford, Michigan, and passenger Don Spillers, 37, of Michigan, were taken to the Wood County Justice Center.

If convicted, each could face up to eight years in prison and up to a $25,000 fine.