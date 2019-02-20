Thundersnow! ODOT catches rare phenomenon on camera as system moves into state

PIQUA, Ohio — Ohio Department of Transportation cameras caught a rare phenomenon on camera in Piqua Wednesday.

Thundersnow!

Thundersnow happens when thunder and lightning occur as snow is reaching the ground. For this to happen, the air layer closer to the ground must be warmer than the layers above but still cold enough to create snow, meteorologists explain.

It is fairly rare, because ground temperatures in the winter are usually too cold.

Capturing it on camera is even more rare.

Back in 2015, a video fo meteorologist Jim Cantore went viral after his reaction to capturing thundersnow six times on camera.

He was in Boston for coverage of Storm Neptune off the New England coast. To watch that video, click here.