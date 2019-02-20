Three dogs stolen from yard in Cleveland, owner desperate for their return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The owners of three blue nose pit bulls are worried sick after their beloved animals were stolen.

Capree Jenkins said she had let the trio outside to use the bathroom and the next thing she knew, they were gone.

"They're my children, they're not dogs, they're my babies. I love them to death and I need them back," said Jenkins.

A neighbor checked video from his surveillance camera and quickly learned what happened.

It captured a dark colored SUV with tinted windows lurking around the neighborhood. One of the passengers is then heard calling out to the dogs several times. The dogs then run up to the vehicle. They initially refused to get in, but their owners believe the suspects then used food to lure them into the back seat of the SUV before driving away.

"They're used to having snacks, they're used to being treated like kids, they're not dogs," said Jenkins.

Once all three dogs jumped into the SUV, believed to be a Ford Explorer, the video shows the thieves slowly driving away.

"Evil, wicked. Like why? What is your purpose for them?" said Jenkins. "They're house dogs, they're not outside dogs, you got them because you've been watching them. You had to have been.”

Jenkins and her boyfriend believe the dognappers may be trying to sell their beloved pets or perhaps trying to use them for breeding, but their greatest fear is that they will try and force them to fight other dogs. They said the thieves are more than likely unaware that the three grey and white pit bulls are ill-equipped for fighting.

They are pleading with the public to keep an eye out for the suspect vehicle and their beloved pit bulls.

"I just really don't want them to harm them, just don't harm them, they're not bad, they're not vicious, they're sweet as can be, I just need them back," said Jenkins.

The couple is offering a reward for information leading Cleveland Police to the suspects and the missing dogs. However, if the thieves return their pets to them unharmed, they say no questions will be asked.