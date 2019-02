GREEN, Ohio – The Summit County Sheriff tells FOX 8 there is a SWAT standoff on East Turkeyfoot Lake Road (SR 619) in Green.

The sheriff says a man has barricaded himself in a home.

It is not known at this time if there are other people in the home.

There are no reports of any injuries.

East Turkeyfoot Lake Road is closed in both directions between Pickle Road and Fortuna Drive.

