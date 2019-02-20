St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway FAQ: Everything you need to know

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-In less than 24 hours, tickets will go on sale for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Starting Thursday, February 21, at 6:00 a.m. you will have a chance to purchase your ticket (tickets.)

This year's 'Dream Home' is located in Avon Lake. The coastal cottage theme home has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is valued at $410,000.

Starting at 6 a.m. Thursday you can buy a ticket for $100.00 a piece, by calling 1-800-834-5786 or logging on to FOX8.com, or our app.

The goal is to sell 20,000 which will raise $2 million for St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

But there is more than just the house that you can win.

When you buy a ticket you also will qualify to win a car from Nick Abraham Auto Mall and a hot tub from Litehouse Pools and Spas.

Below are some other commonly asked questions about the ticket sales, rules, and the drawing.

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway FAQ:

Do I have to be 18 or older to reserve a ticket?

Yes

2. Can I reserve a ticket in a business name?

No

3. Am I allowed to reserve multiple tickets?

Yes. Ticket Limit: 50

4. Can a group of individuals buy a ticket? If so, do all of the names go on the ticket?

A group of individuals may purchase a ticket; however, only one name may be listed on the ticket. Each prize will be awarded to only one (1) winner. The prize will be awarded to the eligible individual whose name appears first on the ticket. That individual is solely responsible for allocating the value of the prize among the purchasers.

5. When can I expect a receipt after purchasing my ticket?

If you do not provide an email address during the time of purchase, you can expect to receive a mailed receipt within 5-10 business days.

If you do provide an email during your purchase, you can expect a receipt within 48 hours. Please make sure you check your junk/spam folders.

6. Will I receive something in the mail for tax purposes or to claim as a deduction?

The IRS has ruled that a payment for a raffle ticket is a tax-deductible charitable contribution only to the extent the amount of the payment exceeds the price of the ticket.

7. Who is eligible to participate?

To be eligible to purchase a ticket, you must be at least 18 years old or the age of majority in your jurisdiction of residence, whichever is older as of the date of entry, and a living resident of the United States.

The following persons, and their employees and immediate family members, are not eligible to purchase a ticket:

Officers, directors, employees of ALSAC or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

National Sponsors of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Additionally, the following persons, and their employees and immediate family members, are not eligible to purchase a St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket within the market where they are providing services:

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway media and prize sponsors

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway builders and developers

Members of Epsilon Sigma Alpha

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket outlets and sellers

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway auditors and accountants

8. How much of the proceeds actually go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital?

All of the proceeds go directly to St. Jude.

9. Questions Concerning the Cleveland St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

10. Who is the builder of the 2019 Cleveland St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway?

Cleveland Custom Homes

11. What city is the house being built?

Avon Lake, Ohio

12. What neighborhood is the house being built?

Piccolo Place

13. What is the square footage of the home?

Approximately 2,500 square ft.

14. Will the home be open for open house tours?

Yes, Saturday, May 18 through Sunday, June 23

Hours are Saturdays: 9:00-5:00 p.m. and Sundays 12:00-5:00 p.m.

15. Why should I visit the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Open House?

Just for visiting, you will be entered into a drawing to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Fish Furniture

16. Do I have to purchase a ticket to tour the home?

No

Questions Concerning Other Prizes

What other prizes can I win if I reserve a ticket?

Tickets reserved by Thursday, February 21 are eligible to win a Bahama Elite or Grand Cayman Elite Hot Tub by Artesian Spas, courtesy of Litehouse Pools and Spas

Early Bird Prize: Tickets reserved by the Early Bird deadline are eligible to win a 2019 Buick Encore or 2019 Ford Fusion, courtesy of Nick Abraham Auto Mall

Artesso Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch Technology, courtesy of Brizo

Custom made St. Jude Thaddeus statue, courtesy of Milano Monuments

$1,500 Conrad’s Tire Express and Total Car Care gift certificate

$2,500 Panera Prize Pack

$1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Smiles by White

$1,000 Amazon gift card, courtesy of The Young Team

Questions Concerning the Giveaway

When is the Giveaway date?

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

All prizes will be drawn live on air during the morning show starting at 9:00 am

2. Do I have to turn my physical ticket in order to claim a prize?

No. If you win a prize, someone from St. Jude will call you directly.

