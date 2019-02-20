Southwest Airlines cancels, delays hundreds of flights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Southwest Airlines continues to tackle issues on and off the tarmac, taking numerous planes out of service, and cancelling and delaying hundreds of flights.

Southwest Airlines is apologizing to passengers for hundreds of cancellations and delays.

Southwest first reported maintenance issues, but now blames the problems on the mechanics' union.

Friday, the airline ordered a state of operational emergency to make sure mechanics scheduled to work come in, so they can get planes back in the air.

Weather is also to blame for some of the cancellations.

Last week, the airline took more than 40 of their 750 aircraft fleet out of service and four Southwest locations cited mechanical issues, the impact trickling down and resulting in delays and cancellations.

According to Flightaware, Southwest Airlines canceled 186 flights on Tuesday, about 4% of its operations.

A rep for the union said that Southwest is scapegoating by blaming the mechanics union for the delays and cancellations as they have been locked in negotiations over pay and benefits for years.

Officials at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport said they were not aware of any impact, but the airline is currently under a state of operational emergency.

