Snow moves out, rain on the way for evening rush

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A winter weather advisory is in effect for portions of Northeast Ohio through 3 p.m.

The morning snow that led to a ‘headache-of-a-morning commute’ is all said and done.

Now, the focus will be on the warming temperatures and rain that will be heaviest during the evening rush hour.

Winds are expected to increase out of the south allowing our temperatures to climb into the low 40’s during the early overnight hours. Showers will come to an end around midnight. Yet, another system will be heading our way this weekend along with more milder temperatures. Highs this weekend will be around 50°!

Here is your 8-day forecast

