Show Info: February 20, 2019

David Cooks

Apex Skin

Dr. Cynthia Henry from Apex Skincare discusses injectables including Botox. https://www.apexskin.com/

Regen Orthopedics

Not all stem cell treatments are the same! Dr. Reuben Gobezie, MD, Founding Director of Regen Orthopedics explains. www.regenorthopedics.com

Nomz

21 Furnace St., Suite 204, Akron 44308

https://www.nomzeatz.com/

Legend

Family owned and operated hat business.

3111 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland 44115

https://legendheadwear.com/

Enhanced Image

Dr. Ritu Malhotra, MD, from Enhanced Image Center discusses the Look Natural Lift Procedure.

Look Natural Lift

216-475-0300

www.EnhancedImageCenter.com

What’s the Deal with Celery Juice?

Registered Dietitian, Melanie Jatsek, explains the health benefits of the new celery juice craze.

www.melaniejatsek.com

Prep Kitchen CLE

1305 Washington Ave., Cleveland 44113

www.prepkitchencle.com