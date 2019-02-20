Show Info: February 20, 2019
David Cooks
Click here for David’s Mac & Cheese with Crispy topping!
Apex Skin
Dr. Cynthia Henry from Apex Skincare discusses injectables including Botox. https://www.apexskin.com/
Regen Orthopedics
Not all stem cell treatments are the same! Dr. Reuben Gobezie, MD, Founding Director of Regen Orthopedics explains. www.regenorthopedics.com
Nomz
21 Furnace St., Suite 204, Akron 44308
https://www.nomzeatz.com/
Legend
Family owned and operated hat business.
3111 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland 44115
https://legendheadwear.com/
Enhanced Image
Dr. Ritu Malhotra, MD, from Enhanced Image Center discusses the Look Natural Lift Procedure.
Look Natural Lift
$500 if you call now!
216-475-0300
www.EnhancedImageCenter.com
What’s the Deal with Celery Juice?
Registered Dietitian, Melanie Jatsek, explains the health benefits of the new celery juice craze.
www.melaniejatsek.com
Prep Kitchen CLE
1305 Washington Ave., Cleveland 44113
www.prepkitchencle.com