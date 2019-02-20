Sausage sold across Northeast Ohio under recall because it wasn’t inspected
PARMA, Ohio – Jugo’s, Inc of Parma, Ohio is voluntarily recalling Balkan Syle Sausage that didn’t undergo a state inspection.
The frozen raw sausage products were produced and packaged from June 1, 2018 through August 31, 2018.
The following products are subject to recall:
The sausage products subject to recall bear establishment number “1200 SEOH” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the front of the label and contain a lot code of 18018 through 27018 on the underside of the package.
The product was sold at several stores across Northeast Ohio.
