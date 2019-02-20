× Sausage sold across Northeast Ohio under recall because it wasn’t inspected

PARMA, Ohio – Jugo’s, Inc of Parma, Ohio is voluntarily recalling Balkan Syle Sausage that didn’t undergo a state inspection.

The frozen raw sausage products were produced and packaged from June 1, 2018 through August 31, 2018.

The following products are subject to recall:

Various weight sealed plastic packages containing “Chevapi Balkan Style Sausage” with lot code date of 18018 through 27018

Various weight sealed plastic packages containing “Pljeskavice Balkan Style Sausage” with lot code date of 18018 through 27018

The sausage products subject to recall bear establishment number “1200 SEOH” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the front of the label and contain a lot code of 18018 through 27018 on the underside of the package.

The product was sold at several stores across Northeast Ohio.

Mentor Family Foods located at 7294 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor, Ohio

Alesci’s located at 29730 Lakeshore Blvd., Willowick, Ohio

PV Euromarket located at 4805 W. Pleasant Valley Rd., Parma, Ohio

More Than Convenient Market located at 666 Carnegie Ave. #L, Akron, Ohio

Ziggy’s Produce located at 4641 Broadview Rd., Cleveland, Ohio

Taste of Europe Foods located at 15512 Madison Ave., Lakewood, Ohio