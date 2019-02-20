Pockets of drizzle, flurries possible overnight followed by cloudy morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Pockets of drizzle and flurries possible overnight. You may run into fog, especially in our southeastern communities, otherwise temperatures will drop to around 30 by day break.

Speaking of a break, nothing on our radar until the upcoming weekend! We’ll start your day off tomorrow with plenty of clouds around. There will be some breaks of sun after lunch with temperatures climbing back to near 40, right around our average of 39.

Another system will be heading our way this weekend along with more milder temperatures. Wind, rain with wintry mix to finish with this batch. Saturday night looking like a soggy/windy one. On a bright note, highs this weekend will be around 50°!

