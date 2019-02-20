× Peeps debuting 7 new flavors just in time for Easter

BETHLEHEM, Penn. — If you love Peeps, you’ll love this. The iconic marshmallows commonly found in your Easter basket will be released in seven new flavors for the upcoming holiday, according to People.

The new flavors include cotton candy, pancakes & syrup, orange sherbet dipped in crème flavored fudge, root beer float, vanilla crème, chocolate caramel swirl and blue raspberry.

Each new flavor reportedly comes in the classic chick shape and will be available in stores through Easter, which is April 21.

The cotton candy, pancakes & syrup and orange sherbet flavors will allegedly be available nationwide in all stores that sell Peeps. However, root beer float will only be reportedly available at Kroger. Blue raspberry will be exclusively sold at Walmart, while Vanilla Crème and Chocolate Caramel Swirl can only be found at Target.

People said the new peeps will range in price from $1.69 – $2.49.

The company also recently released coffee creamer, breakfast cereal and candy.

