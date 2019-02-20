× Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper passes away due to complications after giving birth

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is mourning one of its troopers.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Retirees’ Association, Trooper Alison R. Holmgren, 38, passed away as the result of complications following the birth of her second child on February 15.

The retirees’ association said Holmgren’s daughter was born healthy.

Funeral arrangements are pending. Holmgren was assigned to the Ashtabula Patrol Post.