CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Transportation has hundreds of crews working across the state Wednesday.

We’re expecting a wintry mix in Northeast Ohio.

Snow during the morning commute, followed by ice and then rain.

ODOT says it is ready.

As of 4:30am, we have 1,092 crews out across the state. We're still seeing slick conditions, so allow plenty of time to reach your destination this morning. Check https://t.co/ulNKKYsusD for updated travel information. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/RPB529S4xa — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) February 20, 2019

Ahead of the weather, crews reported slick spots, so please take your time.