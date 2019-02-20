I-TEAM VIDEO: Police search for suspects in University Heights robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Police are asking for your help in finding three men, who they believe robbed two businesses in University Heights.

Both robberies were caught on security video.

The first one happened at the Verizon Store on Warrensville Center Road on January 28. Two men entered the store, demanding money at gunpoint.

The second robbery took place February 2 at the BP Gas Station. Security video shows the three men inside the store, and one of them reached over the counter and grabbed money from the register.

"We are looking for these three black males and are hoping people will take a look at the video and let us know if they know them," said Lt. Dale Orians of the University Heights police department. "We are concerned about the safety of the public and getting these guys off the street."

No one was injured in either robbery.

"We are seeing a lot of robberies in the suburbs," said Richard McIntosh of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office. "We need to get these folks off the street. Anytime they are carrying a gun they are placing people in jeopardy."

McIntosh said Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward of up to $2500 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of those involved. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at (216) 252-7463.