I-TEAM: New search warrant in Cuyahoga County corruption probe

CLEVELAND – The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned a special prosecutor has requested additional records from the Cuyahoga County Executive’s office as part of an ongoing corruption investigation.

In a search warrant dated Wednesday agents demanded unedited copies of video recordings made by County Executive Armond Budish discussing a raid of county offices last week.

Agents also demanded computers and notebooks used by county Chief Communications Officer Eliza Wing .

A search warrant shows investigators were looking for evidence showing any “pattern of engaging in corrupt activity,” “tampering with government records,” or “obstructing official business”.

Records show agents took a laptop, notebooks, and even Post-It notes.

According to a Cuyahoga County Inspector General evidence chain of custody tracking form, the items were gathered Wednesday to be turned over to investigators.

Budish has said previously he has done nothing wrong.

Weeks ago, three county officials were indicted on corruption related charges and all plead not guilty.

