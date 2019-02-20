I-TEAM: City of Cleveland employee resigns after indicted on attempted murder charges for trying to kill wife

CLEVELAND – The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned a maintenance worker for the City of Cleveland resigned from his job shortly after he was arrested for allegedly trying to kill his wife, by stabbing her, attempting to set her on fire and then trying to run her over with his SUV.

A city spokesman confirmed to the I-TEAM Wednesday that Cardell Boyd, 58, is no longer a city employee. He had worked in the maintenance department since 2014.

He was indicted on several charges, including attempted murder, felonious assault, domestic violence, and attempted aggravated arson. A pretrial on his case is set for Thursday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

Euclid police tell the FOX 8 I-TEAM the incident happened in January on Wilmore.

According to the report, Boyd started arguing with the woman about their relationship. He then stabbed her in the back. She was able to escape, but he followed her outside and poured gasoline on her, the report states.

According to the report, the woman started knocking on neighbors doors, but the man grabbed her and dragged her back to their front yard. The man then got into a vehicle and tried to drive towards the victim.

When police arrived they were able to get the woman medical help. Officers also noted that the gas stove was on.

Boyd was arrested a short time later.