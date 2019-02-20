‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Tatianna Jackson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Powerful messages from students across Northeast Ohio as we celebrate Black History Month.

Here is Tatianna Jackson's message:

"Dr. Martin Luther King was a great man. He was tired of racial inequality -- so he decided to do something about it.

Dr. King made it so that we could all drink from the same fountain, use the same restrooms, work the same jobs, and get the same education.

Dr. King influenced my life by showing us how much we have in common, instead of what separates us."

