Home Depot hiring 1,350 people for jobs in Cleveland area

CLEVELAND- Looking for a job? Home Depot is preparing for spring, its busiest season, by hiring 1,350 associates in the Cleveland area.

According to a press release, positions include sales and cashiers, along with operations and online order fulfillment. The jobs include permanent part-time and seasonal positions in the company’s stores and distribution facilities.

Home Depot says applying takes about 15 minutes on careers.homedepot.com. All interested candidates must apply online.

You can also text text HOMEDEPOT to 52270 and receive a link to apply to hourly positions in their area (Message and data rates may apply.)

**More, here**