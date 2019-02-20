FOX 8 I-Team: Teen arrested in downtown Cleveland parking garage rape has violent past

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The FOX 8 I-TEAM has found a 17-year-old arrested for raping a woman at a downtown parking garage has a violent past.

Just days ago, Juvenile Court issued a warrant for his arrest tied to other cases.

The teen goes to court Wednesday morning for sexually assaulting a woman, robbing her, and stealing her car at a parking garage on Prospect.

The attack happened the evening of February 14.

The teen is facing 12 charges.

Meantime, the I-TEAM has found the court had issued a warrant for the arrest of the same teen on Feb. 5.

Records show the teen did not show up for a hearing in connection with cases for disorderly conduct, escape, domestic violence, and aggravated riot.

Records also show the teen has a criminal history dating back more than 4 years including a conviction for sexual imposition.

In 2016, charges were dismissed for kidnapping, rape, and gross sexual imposition.

Cleveland Police arrested the teen Tuesday evening for the parking garage attack.

Police are expected to reveal more about that later Wednesday.