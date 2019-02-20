× Former school employee sentenced to federal prison for possessing child pornography

CLEVELAND — A former school information technology manager was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison for possessing child pornography.

Andrew Shonk, 37, previously pleaded guilty to receiving and possessing visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Between 2013 and 2018, Shonk reportedly received numerous computer files containing visual depictions of real minors engaged in sexually explicit conducted, knowingly.

Officials said Shonk also had two USB storage devices containing child pornography in his possession.

Shonk reportedly worked as an IT manager at Rootstown and then Hudson schools during the times of his crimes.

Shonk was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison on Wednesday.

