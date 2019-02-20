Footprints in the snow lead Akron police to teen robbery suspects

LIVE BLOG: Winter weather impact in Northeast Ohio
AKRON, Ohio – Akron police responded to a report of a robbery in the 500 block of Inman street Tuesday evening around 6 p.m.

Victims reported they were sitting in a car parked in the driveway of a vacant home, when a person got in the car and pulled out a gun.

According to police, the suspect fired a shot when the victims refused to give him anything.

The suspect grabbed the female’s purse and ran away, according to a press release.

Officers followed footprints in the snow to a home further down Inman Street.

Police say a 16-year-old answered the door. Officers say they recognized him from a previous robbery.

Police took him into custody.

Officers were given consent to search the home by the homeowner, according to Akron police.

Officers found a 14-year-old male in the home who faces charges including aggravated robbery.

Officers found a 9mm handgun in a dryer in the basement.

