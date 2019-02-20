Exclusive: Video shows man attack his own attorney during sentencing for fire and standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-Video released to FOX 8 News on Wednesday shows a suspect attacking his attorney in court.

It happened Tuesday morning in a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas courtroom.

David Chislton, 42, was sentenced to 47 years in prison on nearly two dozen charges.

He pleaded guilty to holding his girlfriend hostage at gunpoint, then setting the Miles Landing apartment complex in Warrensville Heights on fire in 2017, displacing dozens of families.

Moments after he was sentenced, Chislton sucker-punched his own attorney, knocking him out cold.

Defense attorney Aaron Brockler, who is recovering from a broken nose and a concussion, said the punch came out of the blue.

"I went to go turn to tell him 'I'll come and see you privately to discuss what your options are,' and before I could even get the words out, I just got sucker-punched right in the side of the head," Brockler said.

Brockler told FOX 8 News he believes the attack could have been prevented.

"He had the handcuffs around the front of him, so that means he had full range of motion -- down, in, sideways; typically the inmates are restrained behind their back, but from the minute he came out, he had his hands in front of him," Brockler said.

Cuyahoga County Administrative Judge John Russo released a statement, which said, "We thank the deputies and others who responded during the incident for their quick actions, and we encourage the sheriff's department to fully review safety protocols for Court proceedings."

A Cuyahoga County spokeswoman said deputies will complete the paperwork to file new charges against Chislton related to the attack.

**Continuing coverage on this story, here**

41.499320 -81.694361